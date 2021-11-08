Section
Thai shuttlers crowned champions at Hylo Open in Germany
Sports

Thai shuttlers crowned champions at Hylo Open in Germany

published : 8 Nov 2021 at 07:24

writer: Online Reporters

Busanan Ongbamrungphan celebrates her win at the Hylo Open in Germany on Sunday. (Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand Facebook account)
Busanan Ongbamrungphan celebrates her win at the Hylo Open in Germany on Sunday. (Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand Facebook account)

Busanan Ongbamrungphan and the mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were crowned the winners at the Hylo Open in Germany on Sunday.

Busanan beat Yeo Jia Min of Taiwan 21-12, 23-25, 21-12 to win her first World Tour Super 500 series tournaments in Saarbrucken in Germany and earned US$24,000 (803,000 baht) from the contest.

Dechapol and Sapsiree beat Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-18, 21-19 in the mixed doubles final to bag $25,280 (844,000 baht) from the competition.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand, said Busanan showed her determination to win and kept her composure throughout the match.

She also praised the Thai duo for showing they were world-class players in badminton.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai show their medals at the Hylo Open. (Photo: Badminton Photo via Badminton Association of Thailand Facebook account)


