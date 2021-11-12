Section
Thailand's Weka wins Optimist Asian title

Victory in Pattaya keeps trophy in Thailand for a third straight year

published : 12 Nov 2021 at 19:52

writer: Online Reporters

PATTAYA: Weka Bhanubandh won the well-deserved title of 2021 Optimist Asian & Oceanian champion on Friday, keeping in Thailand the trophy won by his predecessor Panwa Boonak in 2018 and 2019.

The sailing tournament for single-handed dinghies was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Weka, 14, punctuated his award-winning performance on the water this week with a first place finish in the final race of the 2021 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club.

Despite the worldwide pandemic and the attendant travel difficulties, 65 sailors from eight countries participated in the week-long regatta at the club, which is Thailand’s premier dinghy sailing school and racing venue for sailors of all ages.

Weka Bhanubandh celebrates winning the Optimist Asian title in Pattaya on Friday.




