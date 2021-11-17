Section
Dechapol and Sapsiree start Bali campaign with win
Sports

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanacha

published : 17 Nov 2021 at 05:11

newspaper section: Sports

Thai mixed doubles duo Sapsiree Taerattanachai, left, and Dechapol Puavaranukroh.
Mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai began their campaign for back-to-back titles with a 2-0 win over Japan's Misaki Matsutomo and Yuki Kaneko in the first round of the Indonesia Masters in Bali on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Thais had few problems as they cruised to a 21-12, 21-15 victory.

Dechapol and Sapsiree are fresh from winning their fourth title of the year at the Hylo Open in Germany earlier this month.

They were runners-up at the French Open a week earlier.

In the women's singles, Thailand's fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong defeated Marie Batomene of France 21-8, 21-13.

Top seed Akane Yamaguchi defeated Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan 21-12, 21-14.

Indian third seed PV Sindhu beat Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-15, 21-19.

Sixth seed Michelle Li of Canada was upset by Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-14, 21-18.

Second seed Ratchanok Intanon, Thailand's top women's singles player, will be in action on Wednesday.

In the men's singles, top seed Kento Momota of Japan breezed past local star Tommy Sugiarto 21-12, 21-16.

The BWF World Tour returned to Asia for the first time in 10 months as Indonesia's island resort of Bali is organising three consecutive events without spectators.

The Indonesia Masters ends on Sunday. The Indonesia Open takes place from Nov 23-28 and the season-ending BWF Tour Finals runs from Dec 1-5.

Badminton World Tour events in Indonesia are usually played in the capital, Jakarta, but organisers opted for Bali, which has been badly affected by the loss of visitors during the pandemic.

The last BWF World Tour events in Asia were held in Thailand in January without spectators, as was the Tokyo Olympics. Dechapol and Sapsiree claimed three successive titles on home soil in January.

