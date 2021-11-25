Goalie Kawin in Polking's team for 2020 Suzuki Cup

Goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan (centre).

Thailand coach Mano Polking named his 30-man squad for the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup on Wednesday.

The team features five overseas-based players -- goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan of Belgium's OH Leuven, playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin and defender Teerathon Bunmathan, who are playing in Japan, midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon of English Premier League club Leicester City, and defender Jonathn Khemdee of Denmark's Odense BK.

Other players for the Asean championship include Supachok Sarachart, Sarach Yooyen, Thitiphan Puangchan, Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn and Supachai Chaided.

The players will report to the training camp on Monday after the end of the first half of the domestic league season on Sunday. The tournament, which has been postponed from last year, will take place in Singapore from Dec 5-Jan 1.

It will be Polking's first assignment as coach of the War Elephants.

The German-Brazilian coach said the players were selected after he and his staff gathered information. "This is the best squad at the moment. Our goal is to bring the Suzuki Cup back to Thailand," he said.

Some critics are surprised by Kawin's inclusion as he has rarely played for his Belgian club and has not played for his country for a while.

"Many people may be surprised by the recall of Kawin," former Bangkok United coach Polking said.

"But I know Kawin very well. He has experience and was the captain of two Suzuki Cup-winning teams [in 2014 and 2016]. He has a good attitude and shown professionalism. He is useful to our team."

Five-time champions Thailand will begin their campaign against Timor Leste on Dec 5. The other teams in Group A are Singapore, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Defending champions Vietnam are in Group B with Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos. The top two teams in each group reach the semi-finals.