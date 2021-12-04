Section
Kunlavut coasts into last four
Sports

Kunlavut coasts into last four

published : 4 Dec 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: Sports

Kunlavut Vitidsarn plays against Toma Junior Popov. (AFP photo)
Kunlavut Vitidsarn plays against Toma Junior Popov. (AFP photo)

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Friday.

The 20-year-old finished off the Frenchman 21-12, 20-22, 21-5 in their last Group B match in the men's singles of the season finale.

Group B runner-up Kunlavut advanced to the last four along with group winner Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the semi-finals from Group A.

Women's singles star Pornpawee Chochuwong and mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai are the other Thais in Saturday's semi-finals.

Pornpawee defeated India's PV Sindhu 21-12, 19-21, 21-14 for her third successive win in Group A yesterday with both advancing to the last four.

In Group B, Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan was eliminated after losing to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-18, 21-18.

Dechapol and Sapsiree beat England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 21-18, 21-13 for a perfect 3-0 record in the group stage.

The defending champions Thais are chasing their fourth straight title and a hat-trick of wins in three consecutive weeks in Bali.

Players of season

Denmark's Axelsen and Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying have been named the BWF male and female payer of the year respectively for their feats during the 2020-2021 season, the Badminton World Federation announced yesterday.

Thailand's Kunlavut was named the most promising player.

