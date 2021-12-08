Prayut praises No.1 Bas, Popor

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai celebrate their victory at the World Tour Finals. (AFP photo)

Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai officially became the world's top mixed doubles pair after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) published its latest rankings on Tuesday.

The Thais overtook China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong after they won the title at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Sunday.

With the win, they completed a hat-trick of titles in the last three events of the 2021 World Tour season held in Indonesia's island resort.

It was also their fourth successive victory having won in Germany ahead of the Bali tournaments.

Dechapol, 24, and Sapsiree, 29, also claimed three consecutive victories to end the 2020 season in January.

The Chinese pair did not take part in the Bali events due to their country's travel restrictions.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was quick to congratulate the duo.

Gen Prayut said Dechapol and Sapsiree had written a new chapter in the history of Thai badminton by taking the No.1 spot after winning four consecutive titles.

"Bas [Dechapol] and Popor [Sapsiree] are another good example of Thai athletes who are successful due to determination and hard work," the premier wrote in a social media post. "In the past, Sapsiree got a serious injury but with her fighter's spirit she overcame obstacles to become the world No.1. Likewise, Dechapol trains so hard that he is strong and second to none."

He also praised the Badminton Association of Thailand and coaches as well as other Thai players such as former women's world No.1 Ratchanok Intanon and Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the country's top male star at No.18 who won the BWF's promising player of 2021 award.

Kunlavut, 20, lost to world No.1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the title match at the World Tour Finals.

Prayut claimed their success was in line with his and the government's policy to support athletes in all disciplines from the junior level to the professional ranks. "They are representatives of Thailand who wave the Thai flag in the competition venues around the world and make the world know that Team Thailand is second to none," the prime minister wrote.

He called on Thai fans to give moral support to the country's shuttlers who will complete in the world championships next week.