Thailand cruise past Myanmar at Suzuki Cup

Teerasil Dangda celebrates his first goal against Myanmar during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Group A match at National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Teerasil Dangda scored twice as Thailand beat Myanmar 4-0 on Saturday for their second victory at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Thailand led Myanmar by one goal at halftime, with the forwarder scoring in the 23rd minute before doubling it with a penalty kick eight minutes into the second half.

Worachit Kanitsribampen and Supachok Sarachat also put the ball into the net in the second game for the War Elephants at National Stadium in Singapore.

"We learned from the mistakes made in the first match," Teerasil said after the game.

Thailand began their Group A campaign with an unconvincing 2-0 win over Timor Leste on Dec 5.

Myanmar have played three games in the Singapore tournament with two losses against Thailand and Singapore, and one win over Timor Leste.

Thailand will meet the Philippines on Tuesday and Singapore on Saturday.

Defending champions Vietnam are in Group B with Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia.

The top two teams in each group reach the semi-finals with the final scheduled for Jan 1.

The 2020 edition of the biennial Asean championship was postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.