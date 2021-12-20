Re-elected boxing boss Pichai eyes Games glory

Boxing chief Pichai Chunhavajira.

Pichai Chunhavajira has set sights on Paris Olympics gold medal after being elected Thailand's boxing boss for the fourth term on Sunday.

Pichai received a total of 69 votes from member associations, beating Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) technical chief Somchai Poonsawat, who received 34 votes.

It was reported that Pichai promised to step down after the Tokyo Olympics to open the way for Somchai.

However, Pichai changed his mind, prompting Somchai to stand in yesterday's election.

After winning yesterday's election, Pichai told media he was pleased with the result and vowed to lead the Thai national boxing team to win gold in Paris 2024.

"I would like to thank all parties for today's event. A special thanks must go to Khun Somchai, who has been working very hard for the Thailand Boxing Association.

"I will do my best during the next four years and will try to make our boxing team great again," he added.

"Next year we have two big sporting events -- the SEA Games in Vietnam and then the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"The Olympics Games in Paris will be our big goal and I hope Thai boxers will win gold again in 2024."

Boxing is Thailand's most successful sport at the Olympic in terms of the number of medals won.

Thai boxers have won 15 Olympic medals (four gold, four silver and seven bronze) while weightlifters have claimed five gold, two silver and seven bronze medals.

Boxing bronze winner Sudaporn Seesondee was one of only two Thai medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with taekwodo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit.