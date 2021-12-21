Thais ready for last-4 duel with Vietnam

Section
Sports

published : 21 Dec 2021 at 07:36

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand coach Mano Polking watches his players train.
Thailand coach Mano Polking said on Monday his men are ready to take on defending champions Vietnam in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals in Singapore.

The last-four match-ups were determined on Sunday after Indonesia defeated Malaysia 4-1 and Vietnam beat Cambodia 4-0.

The results meant Indonesia topped Group B ahead of the Vietnamese on goal difference.

In the two-legged semi-finals, Indonesia will meet Group A runners-up Singapore on Dec 22 and Dec 25, while Vietnam will take on Group A champions Thailand on Dec 23 and Dec 26.

All matches will take place at Singapore's National Stadium. The final will also be played over two legs.

"It is a big match-up. Both teams aim to win the title. Vietnam are a good team and they are playing in Asia's final qualifying stage for the [2022] World Cup," said Polking.

"Their players have been together for a long time. However, we have said from the beginning that we have a clear target which is to win the trophy."

The German-Brazilian tactician added: "It's a surprise that Vietnam finished second in their group but that has happened. I am sure that our players are ready and many of them have rested for nearly one week."

Vietnam's 4-0 victory over Cambodia was insufficient to see Park Hang-Seo's side finish on top of the standings.

"We won the game and the players tried their best, so I'm satisfied with the result," said Park.

"We have qualified for the semi-finals as runners-up of the group so it means we'll have one more day to rest before the Thailand game. We haven't conceded a single goal so far and that is because of the good job done by the defence and the midfield, but I still want to see us improve in defence and attack."

Five-time champions Thailand had been slated to meet Vietnam in the final of the 2020 edition which was postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

