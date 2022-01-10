Chonburi up to third after draw with Muang Thong

Chonburi's Dennis Murillo, centre, vies with Muang Thong's Chatchai Saengdao, right, and Willian Popp.

Chonburi leapfrogged defending champions BG Pathum United into third spot on the Thai League 1 table following a 1-1 home draw with Muang Thong United on Sunday night.

The Sharks now have 29 points from 16 matches, while the Kirins stay put in sixth place with 26 points.

Muang Thong United pressured the hosts with their attacking duo Sardor Mirzaev and Willian Popp producing several lightning moves.

Chonburi needed some early heroics from goalkeeper Chanin Sae-ear and defensive midfielder Kritsada Kaman to avoid damage, but the Sharks finally conceded one in the 41st minute when a brilliant Mirzaev free-kick found its way into the net.

Chonburi put on a better show in the second half but saw a Dennis Murillo effort being warded off by Muang Thong goalkeeper Peerapong Ruennin.

The home team didn't take long to pull off the leveller after the break as Kritsada Kaman headed the ball on to Renato Kelic to score from close range.

Chonburi gained confidence and created another chance which Murillo fired wide.

In the dying moments of the game, a Popp shot was deflected to Picha Autra who missed the target and Muang Thong settled for a single point from the match.

In another match, Khon Kaen United edged 10-man PT Prachuap 1-0 in an away game.

Khon Kaen were awarded a spot kick in the 41st minute when Prachuap's Peerawat Akkrathum fouled Woranart Thongklua inside the box. Romulo Cabral converted the penalty.

In the second half, the match referee disallowed a goal after a Apichart Denmart cross from the right seemed to crossed the goal-line before being cleared by a Khon Kaen defender near the hour mark.