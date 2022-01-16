Nongbua edge Sharks in cliffhanger

tough tackle: Chonburi's Pitak Phimphae, right, challenges Nongbua's Sathaporn Daengsee during a Thai League 1 match on Saturday night.

Chonburi's lengthy unbeaten streak in Thai League 1 came to an end in a thriller at Nongbua Pichaya on Saturday night with the hosts winning a close contest 3-2.

The home team went ahead after 10 minutes when Mahmoud Khitam broke free from a pack of Chonburi defenders but his goal was ruled offside. However, the VAR official overturned the ruling, giving Nongbua the lead.

The Sharks' efforts paid off at the 15-minute mark when Pitak Phimphae pulled them level with the home team.

Nongbua were one goal in front again just after five minutes of conceding the equaliser as Mahmoud set up Barros Tardeli for a blistering header.

Yoo Byung-Soo levelled the score again with a long drive midway through the second half, but Chonburi ended up on the losing side as Tassanapong Muaddarak grabbed the winner for the hosts a few seconds before the 90-minute mark.

Also on Saturday night, 10-man Suphanburi pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory at PT Prachuap.

William Henrique netted both goals for Suphanburi early in the second half, but the visitors were left with 10 men on the pitch after Santiparb Ratniyom was sent off in the 69th minute. Willen scored one for Prachuap a minute later.

Former champions Chiang Rai United had a tough time at Ratchaburi and needed a stroke of luck to claim three points.

After a goalless first half in which both sides wasted a number of chances, the Beetles were handed the winner 12 minutes after the break when Ratchaburi's Rafael Jensen guided the ball into his own net.

Earlier, the Thai League 1 organisers postponed Sunday's game between Bangkok United and Samut Prakan following a coronavirus outbreak in the Angels' camp.

"Some Bangkok United players have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus and there are others who had been in close contact with the infected players," they said in a statement with the revealing the names and numbers of the players.

No new date for the match has been announced yet.