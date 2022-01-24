Thais to go all out for victory

Thailand players take part in a training session on Sunday.

Thailand coach Miyo Okamoto is confident her team will bounce back from a stunning opening game defeat to the Philippines with a victory over Indonesia in their second AFC Women's Asian Cup Group B game on Monday.

Both Thailand and Indonesia are seeking their first point in the tournament -- the Chaba Kaew were shocked 1-0 by the Philippines and Indonesia fell to an 18-0 defeat against Australia on Friday in Mumbai, India.

Okamato said her team would have to put on an improved show against the Indonesians tonight.

"In our first match, we all did our best but there were many mistakes that need to be corrected," said the Chaba Kaew coach. "We can't just keep the ball in our own half, we have to create better chances. And we can't dwell on the previous game, we have to move on.

"There is no time for regrets. We have to fix our mistakes and work on making improvements against Indonesia. We need to do everything to win."

Indonesia coach Rudy Eka Priyambada is well aware of how difficult it will be against Thailand -- who have featured in two editions of the Fifa Women's World Cup -- but he is confident his young charges can make an impact.

"Thailand have the experience of playing in the Fifa World Cup but we have another two matches to play and we want to make an impact. Our players, especially the younger ones, have to try and control the game," said Priyambada.

Against the Matildas, Indonesia were overwhelmed by their opponents' sheer class and Priyambada expects improvement against Thailand.

"The fitness levels, the quality of the players, their control and decision-making [were superior], so we have to learn from this game and prepare for the next game."

The match between Thailand and Indonesia kicks off at 7pm (Thai time).

The top two teams in each group plus two best third-place side will reach the quarter-finals.

The top-five teams plus co-hosts Australia will represent Asia at the 2023 World Cup. New Zealand will also be hosting some matches.

Additionally, two sides from the Women's Asian Cup will enter the 10-team play-off tournament which offers three more spots in the finals.

Chiangmai waste 2-goal lead

Chiangmai's winless streak in Thai League 1 extended to 13 games after a 2-2 draw at Nakhon Ratchasima last night.

Bill Rosimar and Ekanit Panya, both on loan from Chiang Rai United, gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage but Nattachai Srisuwan and Kwame Karikari levelled the score for the home team in the second half.

In another game last night, hosts Chonburi beat Khon Kaen United 2-0.

In Saturday night's late game, defending champions BG Pathum United were held 1-1 at home by promoted Nongbua Pichaya.