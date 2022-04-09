Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Buriram look to sew up title at Nongbua
Sports

Buriram look to sew up title at Nongbua

eye title at odds-defying Nongbua

published : 9 Apr 2022 at 07:22

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Nongbua striker Hamilton Soares reacts after scoring a goal.
Nongbua striker Hamilton Soares reacts after scoring a goal.

Buriram United coach Masatada Ishii has rallied his troops to beat Nongbua Pitchaya and finally win the Thai League 1 title on Sunday.

The Thunder Castle were 12 points ahead of defending champions BG Pathum United a few weeks ago but now they hold only a five-point advantage following three successive setbacks. Both have two games remaining.

Buriram were held to a 1-1 home draw by Chiang Rai United in midweek after a loss to Pathum and a stalemate with Khon Kaen United.

On the other hand, Pathum have sealed three consecutive wins including a 7-2 hammering of Prachuap on Wednesday.

"We must forget the previous matches and look forward to the next match," Ishii said. "Nongbua have good players especially [Brazilian striker] Hamilton [Soares]. But we must try to get three points."

Indeed, Buriram only need to match Pathum's result to win their seventh Thai League 1 title.

Newcomers Nongbua, who are in sixth place, have defied all the odds and are chasing a top-three finish for a place in the qualifying round of the AFC Champions League. Nongbua are strong at home with Hamilton the league's currently leading scorer.

Pathum host relegation contenders Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Japan, Philippines hold first 2-plus-2 security talks

The foreign and defence ministers of Japan and the Philippines are holding their first "two-plus-two" security dialogue Saturday in which they are expected to express "serious concern" over the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

09:02
Thailand

B1.7bn for adverse jab effects

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has provided more than 1.7 billion baht in financial compensation to more than 14,000 people who developed adverse effects from Covid-19 vaccinations.

08:40
Thailand

25,298 new Covid cases, 98 more deaths

The country registered 98 more Covid-19 fatalities and 25,298 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

08:18