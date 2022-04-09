Buriram look to sew up title at Nongbua

Nongbua striker Hamilton Soares reacts after scoring a goal.

Buriram United coach Masatada Ishii has rallied his troops to beat Nongbua Pitchaya and finally win the Thai League 1 title on Sunday.

The Thunder Castle were 12 points ahead of defending champions BG Pathum United a few weeks ago but now they hold only a five-point advantage following three successive setbacks. Both have two games remaining.

Buriram were held to a 1-1 home draw by Chiang Rai United in midweek after a loss to Pathum and a stalemate with Khon Kaen United.

On the other hand, Pathum have sealed three consecutive wins including a 7-2 hammering of Prachuap on Wednesday.

"We must forget the previous matches and look forward to the next match," Ishii said. "Nongbua have good players especially [Brazilian striker] Hamilton [Soares]. But we must try to get three points."

Indeed, Buriram only need to match Pathum's result to win their seventh Thai League 1 title.

Newcomers Nongbua, who are in sixth place, have defied all the odds and are chasing a top-three finish for a place in the qualifying round of the AFC Champions League. Nongbua are strong at home with Hamilton the league's currently leading scorer.

Pathum host relegation contenders Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.