League changes schedule to help SEA Games squad

Nualphan Lamsam

Thai League Co has made changes to the league and cup schedules to accommodate the U23 side's participation in the SEA Games.

Thai League Co and representatives of clubs agreed at an online meeting on Tuesday that the final round of Thai League 1 matches, originally scheduled for May 7, will now take place on May 4.

The League Cup semi-finals have been postponed until May 25 from May 11 and the final will be held on May 29.

However, the new date of the last quarter-final match between Ratchaburi and Buriram United, originally slated for May 4, will be announced later.

The FA Cup semi-finals on May 18 and final on May 22 remain unchanged.

The Thai U23 side will begin their campaign at the SEA Games in Vietnam on May 7 with the final scheduled for May 22.

On Monday, Nualphan Lamsam, who is manager of the Thai men's senior and U23 teams, urged clubs to release their players and called on the authorities to solve the problem.

She also appointed national team coach Mano Polking to take charge of the U23 team at the SEA Games in a one-off assignment.

Thailand last won the SEA Games title in 2017 and were eliminated in the first round in 2019.