Rabbits grab three crucial points in ACL

Pathum's Jakkapan Praisuwan (right) plays against Jeonnam Dragons.

Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United defeated South Korea's Jeonnam Dragons 2-0 in Group G of the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Goals from Pathomphon Charoenrattanaphirom after 51 minutes and Jakkapan Praisuwan in the 72nd minute finished off the Koreans.

The Rabbits, who drew 1-1 with Melbourne City in their opening match, have four points, while Jeonnam have three points from their win over United City of the Philippines.

In other Group G match, Melbourne City were to play United City late last night.

Group G games are being played at Pathum Stadium.

Chiang Rai United are the only Thai side in the ACL this season.

The Beetles began their Group J campaign with a loss to Hong Kong's Kitchee SC at the weekend.

Group J matches are being held at Khao Kradong Stadium in Buri Ram.

In Tuesday's action, Vissel Kobe from Japan began their campaign against Kitchee.

Vissel Kobe were initially scheduled to kick off their second continental campaign on Saturday against Shandong Taishan, but were afforded some extra time to further prepare following the Chinese Super League club's withdrawal.

Kobe coach Miguel Angel Lotina will be without Brazilian forward Lincoln and Spain's 2010 World Cup winner Andreas Iniesta.

Kitchee coach Alex Chu Chi Kwong said his side are feeling more confident after their win against Chiang Rai.

"After the last match, our players are confident and now we feeling better because before our previous match, we were without action for three months," said Chu.