Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son

published : 19 Apr 2022 at 05:57

writer: Reuters

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference on March 28, 2022 in Porto. (Reuters photo)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference on March 28, 2022 in Porto. (Reuters photo)

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner are mourning the loss of one of their newborn twins.

The Manchester United striker shared the news Monday on social media.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," he wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The post was signed by Ronaldo, 37, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October that they were expecting twins.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," the post continued. "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

