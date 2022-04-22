Late spree helps Pathum fire five past United City

BG Pathum's Pathomphon Charoenrattanaphirom in action against United City.

A late 15-minute scoring spree saw Thai League 1 club BG Pathum United romp to a 5-0 victory over United City of the Philippines in their AFC Champions League Group G game on Thursday.

The Rabbits went ahead with the only goal of the first half through Kanokpon Puspakom three minutes before the break.

A 75th-minute strike by Worachit Kanitsribumphen opened the floodgates and it was followed by goals from Diogo Luis Santo and Pathomphon Charoenrattanaphirom which sandwiched an own goal by United City's Alan Robertson in the 82nd minute.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai United will be looking to pick up their first points in Group J tonight when they take on J-League giants Vissel Kobe in Buri Ram.

The Beetles kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Hong Kong's Kitchee SC in their opening match on Saturday.

Chiang Rai United will have Felipe Amorim back after missing the first match through injury and the Beetles coach Emerson dos Santos is hoping his men will have more possession of the ball against Vissel Kobe.

"Vissel Kobe played really well and completed 749 passes in their previous match, so we need to be organised and be 100 percent focused.

"Every player understands our tactics, but it is a difficult tournament.

"It is uncomfortable for me [having less possession] but it's part of football."

Vissel Kobe picked up three points from their opening game by beating Kitchee SC 2-1 on Tuesday.

Vissel Kobe coach Miguel Angel Lotina will still be without the former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta who is injured.

"We will try to play our best, we also like to hold the ball and dominate the game, so our goal is to dominate possession," said Lotina.

Meanwhile, the Thai FA Cup semi-finals will be played on May 18 with Buriram United facing Suphanburi and Police Tero meeting Nakhon Ratchasima.