Rabbits gunning for top spot in group

BG Pathum United coach Makoto Teguramori is not only hoping for another victory over United City in their AFC Champions League Group G battle on Sunday but is also expecting an "improved" performance from the Rabbits.

The Rabbits powered to a 5-0 win against United City of the Philippines on Thursday with four of the goals coming in rapid succession in the final 15 minutes.

Teguramori said during a pre-match conference yesterday: "We're halfway now and everyone is determined to keep that momentum going to qualify as the group leaders.

"I think both teams [Pathum and United City] must have seen each other's strengths and weaknesses, so we need to put on an improved show."

United city coach Jason Withe said despite the big loss on Thursday, the in the team camp was "upbeat".

"You've got to inspire players you know, it's your job as a football coach," he added.

Earlier on Friday night, Japan's Vissel Kobe brutally exposed the gulf between the standard of the two leagues as they thumped former Thai champions Chiang Rai United 6-0 in a Group J game.

The Beetles boss Emerson admitted that there was difference in the quality of both sides.

"We have to recover now, and then plan for the next match," said Emerson.

"The quality of Vissel Kobe is different as Japanese football is more dynamic. The J1 League is different from the Thai league."

Emerson did, however, have hope that his team could bounce back in the reverse fixture.

Vissel Kobe head coach Miguel Angel Lotina, on the other hand, was more positive in his assessment of his side.

"I think we had a good start, we were playing well and scoring, which is important to give us confidence in what we're doing."

The win moved Vissel Kobe three points ahead of second-placed Kitchee, while Chiang Rai languish at the bottom of the three-team group.

Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchasima ended a long winless streak in Thai League 1 with a shock 2-1 victory at Chonburi on Saturday night.

Nongbua Pitchaya took possession of fourth spot in the league after a 1-1 home draw with Ratchaburi last night.

In another game, Police Tero and PT Prachuap played out a goalless draw.