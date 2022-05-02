Kawin to lead Thai squad at SEA Games in Vietnam

Thailand SEA Games players take part in a training session.

Experienced goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan will skipper the Thai men's team who will be bidding to wrest back the SEA Games crown in Vietnam this month.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced a 20-strong squad for the biennial tournament, which kicks off on Saturday with the War Elephants taking on arch-rivals Malaysia in their Group B opener. The other teams in the pool are Cambodia, Laos and Singapore.

Worachit Kanitsribumphen and Weerathep Pomphan join Kawin as the three overage players in the U23 squad that also include foreign-based players Jonathan Khemdee (OB Odense), Benjamin Davis (Oxford United) and Chayapipat Suphannapeset (Estoril).

As some of the players reported for training yesterday, team manager Nualphan Lamsam said the limited training time could have an impact on the Thai bid to win the coveted gold medal at the games.

Coach Mano Polking added: "We don't have much time to prepare for the SEA Games in a meaningful manner so basically we will be telling the players what we expect them to do in matches.

"I think senior players like Weerathep and Worachit, who understand the tactics well, can help us control the midfield."

Suphanburi relegated

Suphanburi's stay in Thai League 1 came to an end on Sunday night when they lost 5-2 to Bangkok United.

They have become the second team to be relegated to the second tier after Chiangmai United.

In another game, Nakhon Ratchasima shocked Muang Thong United 2-0 at home. On Saturday night, 10-man Ratchaburi salvaged a 2-2 draw against Chonburi.