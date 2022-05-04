Section
Prachuap, Samut Prakan fight for their T1 survival
Sports

Prachuap, Samut Prakan fight for their T1 survival

published : 4 May 2022 at 04:22

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Samut Prakan coach Yasuchi Yochida gives instructions to his players.
Samut Prakan coach Yasuchi Yochida gives instructions to his players.

Prachuap and Samut Prakan are in the last chance saloon to avoid the drop on the final day of the Thai League 1 season on Wednesday.

Prachuap or Samut Prakan will join Chiangmai and Suphanburi to go down to Thai League 2.

Prachuap, who enjoy a three-point advantage, visit Muang Thong United, while Samut Prakan are at home to Chiang Rai United.

Prachuap only need to match Samut Prakan's result to remain in the top flight, while Samut Prakan must beat Chiang Rai and hope the Killer Wasps lose to Muang Thong.

Samut Prakan have been in fine form with two successive wins but that may be too little too late.

Samut Prakan coach Yasuchi Yochida knows that his future with the Sea Fangs rests on today's outcome.

"The last match of the season will determine my future as coach of the team," the Japanese said.

"We have won two games in a row and this makes our players feel confident. We will go all out to win the game."

Prachuap coach Issara Sritaro said: "This will be the most important match of the season for our team. There will be a lot of pressure on us. We need to get at least one point to stay up in Thai League 1.

"It will not be easy for us to get a result at Muang Thong but we will give our all."

Meanwhile, new champions Buriram United will receive the trophy after their match at Suphanburi. They will meet again in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month.

