Koreans new Uber Cup champs

South Korea's Lee So-Hee (left) and Shin Seung-Chan in action against China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan. (AFP photo)

South Korea stunned holders China to win the Uber Cup Finals at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena in Nonthaburi on Saturday night.

Sim Yu-Jin defeated Wang Zhiyi in the decisive fifth rubber 28-26, 18-21, 21-8 to seal the 3-2 victory in the women's team championship.

Olympic champion Chen Yufei picked up the first point for China after rallying from a game down to beat An Se-Young 17-21, 21-15, 22-20.

Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan put the Koreans on level terms with another three-game tussle against Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, prevailing 12-21, 21-18, 21-18.

He Bingjiao put the Chinese ahead with a 21-12, 21-13 win over Kim Ga-Eun before Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong defeated Huang Dongping and Li Wenmei 22-20, 21-17 to make it 2-2.

In the men's Thomas Cup competition, India take on champions Indonesia on Sunday.

India shocked Denmark 3-2 in the semi-finals on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Thomas Cup for the first time.

HS Prannoy overcame an injury scare to secure the vital point for India as he beat Rasmus Gemke in the fifth match.

Prannoy suffered a nasty slip and injury scare in the first game which he lost 13-21. But it was all one-way traffic in game two and three as Prannoy galloped away to victory 21-9, 21-12.

World No.2 Kento Momota from Japan came off second best to Indonesia's Anthony Ginting, 21-13, 14-21, 21-12, as Indonesia beat Japan 3-2 in the other semi-final.

