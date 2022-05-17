Section
No place for Chanathip in Asian Cup qualifiers squad
published : 17 May 2022 at 06:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand coach Mano Polking talks to captain Chanathip Songkrasin on Dec 2, 2021. (Photo: Footaball Association of Thailand)
The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) on Monday announced its 30-man provisional squad for next month's Asian Cup qualifying round in Uzbekistan.

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, of Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale, was left out of the team due to injury.

Midfielder Thanawat Suengchittavorn, of English Premier League club Leicester City, also was not included in the squad.

The War Elephants will play hosts Uzbekistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka in the June 8-14 qualifying round.

The six group winners and five best runners-up reach the 2023 finals.

Thailand coach Mano Polking will trim the team to 23 players after three warm-up games -- against Bahrain (two) and Turkmenistan between May 24 and 31.

The 2023 Asian Cup finals were originally scheduled for June and July next year in China.

However, China has withdrawn from organising the tournament due to Covid-19. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is looking for a new host which could be Thailand.

