Ratchanok, Kantaphon, mixed pair win
Sports

Ratchanok, Kantaphon, mixed pair win

published : 19 May 2022 at 04:55

newspaper section: Sports

Sapsiree Taerattanachai (front) and Dechapol Puavaranukroh in action on Wednesday.

Ratchanok Intanon, Kantaphon Wangcharoen and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai moved into the second round of the US$360,000 GR Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open on Wednesday.

Seventh seed Ratchanok defeated Ashmita Chaliha of India 21-10, 21-15 and will play China's Wang Zhiyi in the last 16 round of the BWF World Tour Super 500 event at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena in Nonthaburi on Thursday.

Men's singles hope Kantaphon eliminated Sai Praneeth B of India 21-12, 21-13 to set up a last-16 clash with Zhao Junpeng after the Chinese stunned second seed Kento Momota of Japan 21-8, 21-11.

Mixed doubles top seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree were forced to dig deep before beating Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia 13-21, 21-16, 21-13.

They play Lee Jhe-huei and Hsu Ya-ching of Taiwan in the second round on Thursday.

Another Thai mixed doubles pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran also advanced. They defeated Brazil's Fribricio Farias and Jaqueline Lima 21-5, 21-6.

They next face Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler of Germany in the last 16.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan, however, failed to progress as she lost to second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 15-21, 14-21. Yamaguchi next plays Kim Ga-Eun after the South Korean knocked out Saina Nehwal of India 11-21, 21-15, 21-17.

There was a big upset when Line Christophersen of Denmark eliminated fourth seed An Se-Young of South Korea 21-16, 11-21, 21-18.

In other women's singles first round matches, top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan overcame a slow start to beat Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark 18-21, 21-9, 21-5, third seed Chen Yufei of China beat Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-16, 21-10 and Michelle Li of Canada beat Aakarshi Kashyap of India 21-13, 21-18.

Men's singles top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark progressed to the last 16 after beating Heo Kwang-Hee of South Korea 21-19, 21-13. He faces Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the last 16.

