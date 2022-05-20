Section
Ratchanok advances to Thailand Open semi-final
Sports

Doubles stars Sapsiree and Dechapol also win and will face Chinese Olympic champs

published : 20 May 2022 at 18:23

writer: Post Reporters

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, shown above in action against Wang Zhiyi on Thursday, will face top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan in Saturday’s women’s singles semi-final at the Thailand Open.
Home favourites Ratchanok Intanon and the mixed doubles duo Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh recorded straight-sets victories on Friday to book a place in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open badminton tournament.

World No.8 Ratchanok defeated Line Christophersen of Denmark 21-8, 21-8 in the women’s singles quarter-final at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.

She will face a tough semi-final opponent on Saturday in top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan, who defeated Chinese eighth seed He Bingjiao 21-10, 14-21, 21-18 in a seesaw  match.

Dechapol and Sapsiree had few problems in their 21-15, 21-8 quarter-final doubles victory over Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya of Japan.

They will meet Olympic champions Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongpiang on Saturday to contest for a place in Sunday’s final.

In the other mixed doubles quarter-final, the Chinese finished off Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran 21-16, 21-15. 

“My overall performance has boosted my confidence,” Ratchanok said after her match. “Tai is strong and good so I have to play with patience.”

The Taiwanese leads the Thai 16-14 in their head-to-head meetings.

“We will face a very strong pair in the semi-finals so we have to be well-prepared,” Dechapol said of the doubles showdown.

In Saturday’s other women’s singles semi-final, PV Sindhu of India will be up against Olympic champion Chen Yufei from China.

Sixth seed Sindhu stunned world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 on Friday, while Chen also needed three games to beat Canada’s Michelle Li 21-14, 2-22, 21-17.

