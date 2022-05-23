Section
Dechapol and Sapsiree go down fighting
Sports

Dechapol and Sapsiree go down fighting

published : 23 May 2022 at 05:11

newspaper section: Sports

From left Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai pose with winners Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei. (AFP photo)
From left Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai pose with winners Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei. (AFP photo)

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai had to settle for the runner-up spot at the US$360,000 GR Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open on Sunday.

The world champions, who won last year's tournament, fell to second seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China 12-21, 21-18, 14-21 in the mixed doubles final of the BWF World Tour Super 500 event at Muang Thong Thani's Impact Arena in Nonthaburi.

The top-seeded Thai duo made history last year when they won three finals in three weeks of the Asian Leg in Bangkok.

World No.3 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan was crowned the women's singles champion after she beat Chinese Olympic champion Chen Yufei 21-15, 17-21, 21-12.

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, who is ranked sixth in the world, took home the men's singles title.

He rallied to beat China's Li Shifeng, who is ranked 49th in the world, 17-21, 21-11, 23-21 in an hour and 10 minutes.

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida captured the women's doubles title. The sixth seeded pair fought back after losing the first game to beat fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 17-21, 21-15, 26-24 in an all-Japanese final.

Third seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi claimed the men's doubles title without much effort after fifth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia retired trailing 4-13 in the first game.

