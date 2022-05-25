South Korea football superstar Son readying a goal in business with fashion brand

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean attacker Son Heung-min walks past photographers upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday. (YONHAP / AFP photo)

SEOUL: Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean Hotspur Forward Son Heung-min is readying to launch his fashion brand dubbed “NOS7.”

Son returned home on Tuesday, carrying the First Golden Boot presented to an Asian from the English Premier League after ending the 2021-2022 season with highest goal scores.

Under camera flashes, he sported a white t-shirt with the logo “NOS7” engraved on the left chest. NOS reads his surname backwards and 7 is his number on the Tottenham jersey, Pulse reported.

On Jan 5, Son filed patents for 15 different business areas including clothing, drinks, restaurants, and sports management all trademarked under the name NOS7, according to the Korea Intellectual Property Information Search.

NOS7 also has an official website and Instagram.

Under the phrase “Nothing, Ordinary Sunday,” a date - June 17, 2022 – is shown on the brand’s coming soon page, most likely the brand’s launch date.

No other information or product has been posted on the website so far.

While it seems as though he will first launch a clothing line, the brand is also likely to expand to include the other areas he filed patents for.

The restaurant patent signals that Son is preparing to open a cafe or a restaurant while the patent for the sports management company hints at a one-person company.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism estimated Son to have an economic value of 1.9 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) in 2020.