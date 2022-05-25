Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
South Korea football superstar Son readying a goal in business with fashion brand
Sports

South Korea football superstar Son readying a goal in business with fashion brand

published : 25 May 2022 at 18:12

writer: Pulse

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean attacker Son Heung-min walks past photographers upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday. (YONHAP / AFP photo)
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean attacker Son Heung-min walks past photographers upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday. (YONHAP / AFP photo)

SEOUL: Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean Hotspur Forward Son Heung-min is readying to launch his fashion brand dubbed “NOS7.”

Son returned home on Tuesday, carrying the First Golden Boot presented to an Asian from the English Premier League after ending the 2021-2022 season with highest goal scores.

Under camera flashes, he sported a white t-shirt with the logo “NOS7” engraved on the left chest. NOS reads his surname backwards and 7 is his number on the Tottenham jersey, Pulse reported.

On Jan 5, Son filed patents for 15 different business areas including clothing, drinks, restaurants, and sports management all trademarked under the name NOS7, according to the Korea Intellectual Property Information Search.

NOS7 also has an official website and Instagram.

Under the phrase “Nothing, Ordinary Sunday,” a date - June 17, 2022 – is shown on the brand’s coming soon page, most likely the brand’s launch date.

No other information or product has been posted on the website so far.

While it seems as though he will first launch a clothing line, the brand is also likely to expand to include the other areas he filed patents for.

The restaurant patent signals that Son is preparing to open a cafe or a restaurant while the patent for the sports management company hints at a one-person company.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism estimated Son to have an economic value of 1.9 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) in 2020.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Hong Kong grants Greater Bay Airlines status to open talks with foreign countries

HONG KONG: Greater Bay Airlines was awarded designated status from the Hong Kong government, allowing the company to open negotiations with foreign countries to fly 104 routes, the head of the start-up carrier told the South China Morning Post on Tuesday.

19:24
World

Explainer: What vaccines, treatments do we have to combat monkeypox?

With cases of monkeypox inexplicably on the rise outside of Africa - where the viral disease is endemic - public health officials are using contact tracing, isolation and targeted vaccination to curb its spread.

19:12
World

Ferdinand Marcos Jr proclaimed next Philippine president

Ferdinand Marcos Jr was Wednesday proclaimed the next Philippine president after a landslide win in elections that rights groups and religious leaders fear could weaken the corruption-prone country's fragile democracy.

19:02