Coach expects good show from 'best possible' squad

The Thai U23 team players take part in a training session.

The Thai national team left on Sunday night for the June 1-19 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals in Uzbekistan where they face some tough battles in the first round.

Worrawoot Srimaka, head coach of the Young Elephants, said the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) had selected "the best possible squad" for the tournament.

The 24-strong squad include experienced captain Kritsada Kaman, senior national team regular Ekanit Panya and Buriram United starlet Suphanat Mueanta.

Worrawoot said his main concern at the moment was that some of the players were still feeling exhausted after taking part in the SEA Games where the Thais finished runners-up to hosts Vietnam last Sunday.

"Some of the players are still feeling tired after the SEA Games but the good thing is that the foreign-based players have adjusted themselves very well," added Worrawoot.

"There is a difference between this U23 team and the one which took part in the SEA Games. We now have the best possible squad and I am sure they have the potential to get better.

"I am hoping for a good show from this team but it is difficult to say how far we will progress in Uzbekistan.

"The key will be that every player tries to work on his shortcomings and keep on improving during the course of the tournament."

The Young Elephants will kick off their campaign with revenge on their mind as they face arch-rivals Vietnam on Thursday -- the Thais lost to Vietnam 1-0 in the gold medal match of the SEA Games last weekend.

Their next match will be three days later against another Asean side Malaysia to whom they lost 2-1 in their opening Group B match of the SEA Games.

The Young Elephants will play defending champions South Korea on June 8.

The Thais reached the quarter-finals of the event two years when they hosted the tournament.