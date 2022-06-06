Thailand beat China in huge upset in Ankara

Thailand celebrate their victory over China in the Volleyball Women's Nations League in Ankara on Sunday. (Photo: Volleyball Association of Thailand)

Thailand edged China 3-2 on Sunday in their biggest win of the opening week of the 2022 Volleyball Women's Nations League in Ankara.

Thailand, led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, came from one set down to beat China 3-2 (25-23, 13-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-11).

“I would like to thank all the fans, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone who is behind us for helping us play with such an amazing passion and attitude and win our last game in Turkey,” the volleyballworld.com website quoted an elated Ajcharaporn Kongyot as saying after the match. “Tonight we didn’t play for ourselves. We played for our country and all Thai people who support us.”

After winning their first two games, Thailand lost to 13th-ranked Belgium 2-3 in Pool 2 last week.

Thailand, who are ranked 15th in the world, had beaten Bulgaria (3-0) and stunned Serbia (3-2) in their first two games.

Thailand are now seventh in the 16-team standings with eight points.