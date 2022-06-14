Thai volleyball team begin Week 2 against Canada

Thailand players celebrate their win against Serbia in Ankara. (Photo: volleyballworld.com)

Fresh from their impressive results in the first week of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League, Thailand begin their second week against Canada in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Tuesday.

The Thais made headlines in the first week with victories over Bulgaria, Serbia and China in Ankara, Turkey.

They also lost 3-2 to Belgium to finish the pool with three wins and one defeat.

Thailand are ranked seventh and Canada ninth. After three weeks, the top-eight teams advance to the next round.

The Thais will also meet Poland, Japan and the USA in Quezon City.

The Philippines tournament features the top three teams in the current standings -- Japan (4-0 win-loss ratio), China (3-1) and the USA (3-1).

Thailand are coached by Danai Sriwatcharamethakul and led by captain Pornpun Guedpard.

Other key players include Pimpichaya Kokram, Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Chatchu-on Moksri, but the Thais will be without Thatdao Nuekjang for the rest of the 2022 VNL due to injury.

Meanwhile, Poland will try to claim a fourth win and slow down undefeated Japan as the two teams lock horns in today's second fixture.

Bulgaria and the defending champions USA will try to get back on the winning track as they cross ways in tomorrow's first match.

Other interesting games this week include Thailand v Japan on Friday, the USA v China on Saturday and Japan v China on Sunday.

In the other pool of the second week, hosts Brazil, currently sixth in the table, and fourth-placed Turkey will go head to head in a thrilling duel to open their week in Brasilia.