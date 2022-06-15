Section
Hosts Uzbekistan beat Thailand in final night of Asian Cup qualifiers
Sports

Hosts Uzbekistan beat Thailand in final night of Asian Cup qualifiers

published : 15 Jun 2022 at 06:52

writer: Reuters

Uzbekistan beat Thailand on Tuesday to lead Group C in their AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Uzbekistan ensured they finish top of Group C with a 2-0 win over second-placed Thailand.

Jaloliddin Masharipov put the Uzbeks in front after eight minutes and Azizbek Turgunboev's goal midway through the first half sealed the win.

Thailand still advanced to the finals, despite the defeat.

The first 24-team Asian Cup will be played in a yet-to-be determined venue after China withdrew from hosting the event due to the Covid pandemic.

Thailand and Uzbekistan joined other countries, including Bahrain, Malaysia, Palestine, India, Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in advancing to the finals.

Reigning champions Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Australia, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, China, Oman, Vietnam and Lebanon had already booked their spots.

