Dechapol and Sapsiree find their bearings, enter round 2

Mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand. (badminton photo)

Mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai defeated Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau 21-17, 21-7 in the opening round of the Malaysia Open on Tuesday.

The win against the world No.12 duo should be a tonic for the Thai pair who has dropped to No.2 in the world after suffering two consecutive first-round exits in Indonesia.

In the second round, top seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree will meet compatriots Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran.

Supak and Supissara beat Japan's Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya 21-8, 11-21, 24-22 in their opening match in the World Tour Super 750 tournament.

In the women's singles, eighth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon edged past unseeded South Korean Sim Yu-Jin 24-26, 21-4, 22-20. The Thai next faces Zhang Beiwen of the US.

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung stunned top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-14, 21-14.

The Indonesian will next play Zhang Zhiyi who beat Chinese compatriot He Bingjiao 23-21, 9-21, 21-11.

Fifth seed Carolina Marin of Spain had few problems in her 21-7, 21-16 victory over Qi Xuefei from France.

In the second round, Marin will take on Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt who finished off Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-14, 10-21, 21-16.

Third seed An Se-Young of South Korea cruised past Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-12, 21-15.

Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Phittayaporn Chaiwan will be in action in the women's singles first round on Wednesday.

In the men's singles first round, top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark defeated Brice Leverdez of France 22-20, 21-7.

Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin beat Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia 21-16, 16-21, 21-19.

The Thai will be up against another Indonesian, sixth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, in the second round. Ginting defeated India's Sai Praneeth B 21-15, 19-21, 21-9.