Thailand confident of qualifying

Thailand players pose after a match in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League. (volley-ballworld.com photo)

Thailand begin their third and final week of the preliminary round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League against South Korea in Bulgaria on Wednesday.

The Thais will also face the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Italy in Sofia.

The Thais have four wins and four defeats after two weeks and were ranked eighth before the third week started yesterday.

The top seven teams will advance to next month's finals, along with hosts Turkey.

Thailand will start favourites against winless South Korea who are using a young side.

Thailand coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul said he already had a game plan against the Koreans.

"They are not a hard-hitting team but play fast. We have to move faster," Danai said.

Although South Korea are still searching for their first win of the 2022 edition, Danai said he would not underestimate them.

Thai officials believe they should qualify for the finals if they beat South Korea today and the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

Thailand are at full strength as the eight players who were hit by Covid-19 in the second week have returned to the team.

They will be without Thatdao Nuekjang, who sustained an injury in the first week, for the rest of the campaign.

Thailand are led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, Chatchu-on Moksri, Pimpichaya Kokram and Ajcharaporn Kongyot.

In the first week in Turkey, the Thais beat Bulgaria, China and Serbia and lost to Belgium. In the second week in the Philippines, they defeated Canada and suffered three losses against Poland, Japan and the USA.