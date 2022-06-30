Thai spikers lose to Dominican Republic in FIVB final week

Section
Sports

published : 30 Jun 2022 at 19:53

writer: Online Reporters

Jarasporn Bundasak and Pornpun Guedpard try to block a spike from the Dominican Republic on Thursday during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League, held in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Photo: Thailand Volleyball Association Facebook account)
The Thai women's volleyball team lost 3-1 to the Dominican Republic on Thursday as their hope to play in the finals is now in jeopardy.

The Thais won the first set 25-22 but were beaten in the next three sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) in the final week of the preliminary round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League, held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Pimpichaya Kokram led the Thai squad with 30 points, followed by Ajcharaporn Kongyot with 15.

"You girls put up the best fight. Thumbs up," the Thailand Volleyball Association praised them after the match. "Keep on fighting," it added.

Thailand stays at eighth with 15 points after the match on Thursday, with five wins and five defeats. They blanked South Korea 3-0 on Wednesday.

Thailand will take on stronger opponents Brazil and Italy on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Only top seven teams will play in next month's finals, along with the host Turkey.

