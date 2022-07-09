Rybakina fights back to take Wimbledon title

Kazakh rebounds after dropping first set to deny Ons Jabeur a chance to make history for Africa

Elena Rybakina celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy during the podium ceremony after winning the Wimbledon women’s singles tennis final against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Saturday in London. (AFP Photo)

LONDON: Russian-born Elena Rybakina powered back to win the Wimbledon women's singles title 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday, denying Ons Jabeur of Tunisia a chance to make African tennis history.

World number two Jabeur, bidding to become the first African woman and first Arab to win a Grand Slam singles title, settled quickly to take the opening set in blazing sunshine.

But the 23-year-old Rybakina began to find her mark with her powerful serve and groundstrokes and seized control. The 17th seed, representing Kazakhstan, dropped just four more games on the way to sealing her first Grand Slam title.

She looked nervous serving at 5-2 in the decider but stayed composed to claim the title, barely celebrating as Jabeur fired wide on match point.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year's Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia four years ago.