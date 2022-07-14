Muang Thong bring in 'future talent' Pluijmen and Hong

Muang Thong's new players Ronan Pluijmen (left) and Hong Sung-Wook.

Thai League 1 side Muang Thong United on Wednesday unveiled two new players -- Ronan Pluijmen and Hong Sung-Wook.

Thai-Dutch defender Pluijmen joins the Kirins from the Netherlands' Eredivisie and South Korean teenager Hong from K-League side Jeju United.

Both signed one-year contracts with options to extend the deals.

Muang Thong have so far signed three players, including Thailand midfielder Ekanit Panya, in the off-season.

"I hope that I can do good things for my new team," said defender Hong, 19.

"Although Muang Thong fans don't know much about me, I hope to be part of the team in bringing success to the club."

Pluijmen said: "It is a great feeling and I know that Muang Thong United are a big team in Thailand. I want to prove myself by helping the team win trophies. I also want to play for the Thai national team.

"This is an important step for me. I hope Muang Thong fans support me."

Muang Thong director Ronnarit Suewaja said: "Although they are not big-name players and may be players for the future, I believe that when they join Muang Thong, our coach Mario Gjurovski will make them better players.

"We hope they both settle into the team quickly and become part of our team in the upcoming season."

The 2022-23 Thai League 1 season begins next month. Muang Thong finished fourth last season, 13 points behind champions Buriram United.

Once one of the most successful and biggest spending clubs in Thailand, Muang Thong have not won any major silverware since they lifted the League Cup in 2017.