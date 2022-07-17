Thai women dominate Pattaya Marathon 2022

PATTAYA, CHON BURI: Three Thai women swept the Pattaya Marathon 2022 held at this seaside resort town on Sunday morning, while a Thai man came third in the men's category after a Kenyan and a Russian.

Sunday's event comprised two categories - a full marathon (42.195 kilometres) and a half-marathon (20.100km).



About 1,200 runners, males and females, took part in the full marathon run that started at 3.30am in front of the Terminal 21 department store.



The half-marathon run, which took off from the same starting point at 5.10am, involved about 2,300 male and female runners.



In the male category in the full marathon, Connelius Kibiwott from Kenya came first with at time of 2.29.31 hours, followed by Sergei Zyrianov from Russia with 2.30.36 hours and Veerapong Wongsa from Thailland with 2.45.19 hours.



For females, Thai runner Nateewan Rattanapan came first with 3.32.08 hours, followed by her compatriots Chotika Chaitanee with 3.39.36 hours and Panachol Wangkahad with 3.46.33 hours.



In the half marathon for men, John Muruirui from Kenya came first with a record of 1.08.25 hours, followed in second place by Kindu Sewmehon from Ethiopia with 1.08.30 hours and third by Kipchirchir Lel from Kenya with 1.11.43 hours.



For females, Lodkeo Inthakoumman from Laos captured first place, clocking 1.23.14 hours, followed by Ornamong Wongsorn from Thailand with 1.26.02 hours and Dimity-Lee Duke from Australia with 1.28.33 hours.



The award presentation ceremony for winners in various categories took place at about 8.30am.