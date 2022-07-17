Dechapol, Sapsiree smash Chinese to take Singapore Open

Sapsiree Taerattanachai (centre) and Dechapol Puavaranukroh celebrate their win in the mixed doubles final of the Singapore Open on Sunday. (Badminton Association of Thailand photo)

Mixed doubles badminton stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the BWF Singapore Open on Sunday.

The World No. 2 pair took 37 minutes to beat Wang Yilye and Huang Dongping of China, ranked fourth in the global standings, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to earn US$29,230 (1.05 million baht).

It was their second win at the Singapore tournament, reprising their triumph in 2019, and also their second tournament triumph this year.

Dechapol and Sapsiree were the only Thai players left in the finals at this year's Singapore Open.



