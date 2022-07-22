Kirins, Angels in bid to help raise funds for the disabled

Muang Thong United's Adisak Kraisorn (left) and True Bangkok United's Thitiphan Puangchan shake hands during a press conference.

Former Thai League 1 champions Muang Thong United and Bangkok United will face off in the "Charity Football Match" at the end of this month to help raise funds for the national governing body for disabled athletes.

It was announced at a press conference on Thursday that the charity match will be held at the Thunder Dome Stadium on July 30.

The match will also form a part of the two top-flight clubs' preparations for the next domestic season, which is scheduled to kick off next month.

The income generated from the sale of tickets will be donated to the Special Olympics Thailand.

Dr Narit Chaiyasut, the president of the Special Olympics Thailand, told the press conference that it was "an honour for us to become a part of this football activity.

"The Special Olympics is an international project to support the development of disabled athletes.

"I would like to thank the two football clubs, Muang Thong United and True Bangkok United, for arranging this charity football match. We hope the Thai football fans will come and watch this match at the stadium."

Muang Thong coach Mario Gjurovski said his club "is motivated to support the disabled people and athletes, and also the Special Olympics Thailand in its efforts to help the country's athletes take part in international competitions.

"I hope the football fans will pack the stadium.

"We have been training together for a while and I can confirm that our key players are ready to play in this match. I am sure it will be an exciting game."

Bangkok United coach Aurelio Vidmar said: "It is an honour for True Bangkok United to be part of this charity match. We are proud of the athletes who play for the country and we hope to play a role in the development of the Special Olympic athletes.

"We hope this charity match will receive a good response from the Thai fans. We confirm that our best players will play in this match so you can expect some quality football on July 30," said Vidmar.