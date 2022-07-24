T1 giants Port unveil Gustaf as sixth signing ahead of new season

'Interesting' prospect: Port's Gustaf Sahlin takes part in a training session.

Thai League 1 side Port are ready for the new season after signing Gustaf Sahlin.

The Swedish-Thai forward has joined Port from Sweden's second-tier side Skovde AIK, Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam said.

"He is our last signing [during the current transfer window]," she said.

The 22-year-old, whose father is a Swede and mother a Thai, can play as winger, midfielder and striker, she said.

"Gustaf is an interesting young player. He can play in various positions in attacks. He has a different style from the players we already have. He should be able to fill in the gaps we have in the team," Nualphan said.

However, she admitted that Gustaf would need time to adjust to new life and environment both at the club and in the country.

In all, Port have brought in six players during the current transfer window.

The other five are Brazilians Hamilton Soares, Guilherme Ferreira Pinto and Airton Tirabassi, Thailand defender Suphanan Bureerat and Iraq's Frans Putros.

They also have a new coach in Englishman Scott Cooper.

Port, who were eighth last season, begin the new season against newcomers Lamphun Warriors on Aug 14.

Omondi joins Kirins

Muang Thong United have signed Kenya's Eric Johana Omondi on a one-year deal, the Thai League club said.

The Kirins signed the 27-year-old midfielder after he trained with the club for one month, said Muang Thong director Ronnarit Suewaja.

"Eric is the player we wanted because he can play on both right and left sides," he said.

Omondi said: "I have followed Thai football and Muang Thong for a while. They are a big team and finished fourth in Thai League 1 last season.

"My goal is to help them finish in a better position in the league and win one of the Cup competitions."

Omondi is the fourth player Muang Thong have signed during this close season.

The other three are Thailand's Ekanit Panya, Thai-Dutch Ronan Pluijmen and South Korea's Hong Sung-Wook.

Muang Thong face Ratchaburi in their opening game of the 2022-23 season on Aug 13.