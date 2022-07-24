Liverpool edges Man U for Thai football fans: poll
published : 24 Jul 2022 at 09:59
writer: Online Reporters
Liverpool is most the popular team in the English Premier League for Thai football fans, followed closely behind by Manchester United, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.
The poll was conducted on July 18-21 by telephone interviews with 2,500 people aged 15 and above of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.
Asked whether they follow English Premier League football matches, a majority of respondents - 68.84% - said "no" while 31.16% said "yes".
Of the 779 respondents who said "yes", 82.67% watch the games occasionally and 17.33% said they are regular followers.
When asked to name their favourite team in the 2022-2023 season, the answers were:
- 31.32% Liverpool;
- 30.42% Manchester United;
- 9.37% Chelsea;
- 3.85% Arsenal;
- 2.95% Manchester City;
- 2.82% Leicester City;
- 1.16% Fulham;
- 2.83% combined named Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United; Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, New Castle United, Leeds United, Southampton, Brentford and Aston Villa.
The rest, 15.28%, did not favour any particular team.
Regarding the teams in Thai League 1, 70.40% of the respondents said they do not follow the games and 29.60% said they do.
Of the 740 of those who follow the games, 90.41% watch the games occasionally and only 9.59% are regular followers.
When asked to name their favourite team in the 2022-2023 season, the answers were:
- 32.43% Buriram United;
- 11.49% Muang Thong United;
- 6.49% Port FC;
- 4.73% Chonburi FC;
- 2.97% BG Pathum United;
- 2.70% Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC;
- 2.16% Leo Chiangrai United;
- 1.62% Khon Kaen United;
- 4.19% combined named Ratchaburi Mitrpol FC, Nongbua Pitchaya FC, True Bangkok United; Sukhothai FC, PT Prachuap FC; Lampang FC, Lamphun Warriors and Police Tero FC.
The rest, 31.22%, said they do not favour any particular team.