Young Thai duo's dream run yields silver
Sports

Young Thai duo's dream run yields silver

published : 25 Jul 2022 at 05:30

newspaper section: Sports

Ruttanapak Oupthong, left, and Chasinee Korepap, second left, pose with winners Reginald Lee Chun Hei, second right, and Ng Tsz Yau.
Ruttanapak Oupthong, left, and Chasinee Korepap, second left, pose with winners Reginald Lee Chun Hei, second right, and Ng Tsz Yau.

Rising stars Ruttanapak Oupthong and Chasinee Korepap had to settle for a runner-up spot at the US$500,000 BWF Taipei Open on Sunday.

The Thai duo lost to Reginald Lee Chun Hei and Ng Tsz Yau of Hong Kong 21-8, 21-9 in the mixed doubles final of the World Tour Super 300 event.

Thai badminton chief Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul congratulated Ruttanapak and Chasinee.

"I would like to congratulate both Ruttanapak and Chasinee. They have just begun their partnership at the start of this year and have already had some good results," said Patama, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.

The Taipei tournament was their third final of the year and their first World Tour title match. The first two were Inter Challenge events.

Patama added, "Although they didn't win today, getting to their first final at a World Tour event showed how quickly they have been improving. They learnt a lot from today's final against experienced opponents and it will help their development."

Local star Chou Tien-chen won the men's singles crown after the top seed rallied past fourth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan 14-21, 21-10, 21-6.

Women's top seed Tai Tzu-ying was also a singles winner after she beat Japanese seventh seed Saena Kawakami 21-17, 21-16 in the final.

Sixth seeds Ng Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan of Hong Kong beat Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato of Japan 21-15, 18-21, 21-19 in the women's doubles decider.

Sxth seeds Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia upset top seeds Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan 21-18, 11-21, 21-18 in the men's doubles final.

