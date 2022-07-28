Chanathip likely to skip King's Cup, Asean C'ship

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (left) and Kawasaki Frontale's Thailand midfileder Chanathip Songkrasin fight for the ball during PSG's Japan Tour football match at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 20, 2022. (AFP photo)

Thailand playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin says he may not play for the national side again this year.

Thailand will play in the King's Cup on home soil and the Asean Championship later this year.

Chanathip, who is playing for J-League side Kawasaki Frontale, said on Wednesday he may skip the two tournaments.

"Every tournament is important and it is always great to play for the national team," said Chanathip, who is dubbed "Messi Jay" by the Thai media.

"But Thai football fans may not see me play for the national team again this year. By that time I may feel exhausted and need a rest.

"I also want to give chances to new faces to play for the national side."

He also admitted that he has been injury-prone over the past few years.

Chanathip is unlikely to play in the King's Cup which is considered a "friendly tournament."

However, the 28-year-old may help Thailand defend the Asean title.

Chanathip was one of Thailand's key players in the War Elephants' title-winning campaign earlier this year.

Chanathip last week played Lionel Messi-led PSG in a friendly in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Thailand has selected Chiang Mai as the host venue for a special tournament during Fifa's international match calendar from Sept 22-25.

Chiang Mai was picked ahead of Chiang Rai and Songkhla in a bid to organise the event, the FAT said.

Apart from Thailand, the other three participating nations -- who are likely to be Asean sides -- will be announced later.