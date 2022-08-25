Shuttler Busanan advances in Tokyo

Top-ranked mixed doubles stars Dechapol and Sapsiree crash out along with Ratchanok

Busanan Ongbamrungphan, shown here in her second-round match on Wednesday, has booked a place in the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships in Tokyo. (AFP Photo)

Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand advanced to the quarter-finals of the BWF World Championships by defeating Saina Nehwal of India 21-17, 16-21, 21-13 in their women’s singles match Tokyo on Thursday.

But mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukro and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, ranked No.1 in the world, were upset by Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau. The 9th-seeded Germans swept aside their Thai rivals with a straight sets (21-16- 21-14) win that took just 38 minutes.

Eighth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon’s run also ended with a round of 16 loss to 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada, who prevailed in three sets, 25-23, 16-21, 21-13.

Another Thai hope, Pornpawee Chochuwong, fell to Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China, who won 21-17, 17-21, 21-10.

In the men’s draw, rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn was facing Kenta Nishimoto of Japan for a berth in the quarter finals in a later match.

Japanese defending champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi reached the women’s singles quarterfinals by beating 14th-seeded compatriot Sayaka Takahashi in straight games.

Yamaguchi, the winner last year in Huelva, Spain, and the top seed, was made to work before taking the first game 21-18 but cruised 21-7 in the second to clinch the round-of-16 win in 36 minutes at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Next up for Yamaguchi will be the fifth seed, Carolina Marin of Spain.