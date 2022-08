Denmark's Axelsen beats Thailand's Kunlavut to win badminton world title

FILE PHOTO: Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand hits a return against Zhao Junpeng of China during their men's singles semi-final match on day six of the Badminton World Championships in Tokyo on Saturday. (AFP)

Denmark's Viktor Axelwon his second badminton world title on Sunday, beating Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-5, 21-16 in the final in Tokyo.

World number one Axelsen, who won Olympic gold at last year's pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games, also claimed the world title in Glasgow in 2017.