Ratchaburi extend streak to three games

Ratchaburi's Kritsananon Srisuwan, right, moves past Lamphun's Akarapong Pumwisat during their Thai League 1 match on Sunday night.

Ratchaburi on Sunday extended their winning streak to three games in Thai League 1 following a 1-0 victory over visiting Lamphun Warriors, who were reduced to 10 men after 65 minutes.

The hosts got the winner in the 77th minute when Romario Balde opened the ball for Jakkrapan Kaewprom to score a spectacular goal.

On Saturday night, Suphanat Mueanta scored two goals for defending champions Buriram United who edged Chonburi 3-2 in an away battle for their third straight victory of the season.

The Thunder Castle were at full strength with Suphanat, Supachai Chaided and Rattanakorn Maikami all starting.

Only 15 minutes into the first half, Buriram United had scored three goals in a row through Frank Castaneda in the fourth minute and Suphanat in the 12th and 15th minute.

However, the Thunder Castle were left with 10 men in the 30th minute when their left wing back Sasalak Haiprakhon fouled a Chonburi player in the penalty area and was shown the red card. Home team striker Danilo Alves converted the resulting penalty.

In the second half, the Sharks tried to use their one-man advantage and put on an attacking game. They got their second goal from another penalty, once again converted by Danilo.

After the game, Buriram coach Masatada Ishii said: "I have some reservations about Sasalak's red card as I am not sure whether that foul should warranted a red card.

"I am not sure if we are going to lodge an appeal or not but I want the referee to check the rules once again."

In the other late game on Saturday night, hosts Lampang suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Bangkok United.

Bangkok United scored through Mahmoud Khitam (five), Heberty Fernandes (10), Vander Luis (58), Everton Goncalves (68) and Chayawat Srinawong (90+4).