Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
De Bruyne fires City info first place
Sports

De Bruyne fires City info first place

Stout defending by Leicester frustrates defending champions until Belgian midfielder's set piece

published : 29 Oct 2022 at 20:53

writer: Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scores from a free kick during the club’s Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday. (AFP Photo)
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scores from a free kick during the club’s Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

LEICESTER, England: A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday and moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League.

With scoring machine Erling Haaland missing a league match through injury for the first time since arriving at City, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.

It was clear it would take something special to unlock the determined hosts, with Belgian midfielder De Bruyne stepping up, firing an unstoppable free kick into the net four minutes after the break to put City in front.

Leicester responded well and had a chance to level through a stunning volley from Youri Tielemans, but City keeper Ederson brilliantly tipped the thunderbolt of a strike onto the crossbar.

The hosts kept coming, putting City under plenty of late pressure, but the champions held on to climb back to the top of the standings on 29 points, one clear of Arsenal who are at home to last-place Nottingham Forest on Sunday. 

Leicester remain two points clear of the drop zone with 11 points from 13 matches.

“The free kick went perfectly, luckily it’s 1-0,” De Bruyne told BT Sport after the match. “Ederson has been great, sometimes we only talk about his distribution but he’s a great keeper and he proves it every week.

“We have proved we can win with or without Erling Haaland.”

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers could not hide his delight that Haaland, who has 17 league goals from just 11 starts this season, was missing.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t sliding on my knees when I heard he wasn’t playing,” he said pre-match, before seeing his side keep City at bay in the opening period.

The hosts came into the contest on the back of three successive clean sheets, and restricted City to half-chances early on. With Bernardo Silva’s angled shot well saved, it was the champions’ only real opening of note before the break.

There was absolutely nothing anyone could have done to keep De Bruyne’s third league goal of the season out, however, as he curled an unstoppable free kick into the top corner.

City were comfortable in their lead and never looked in danger of suffering a second league loss of the season.

City have now kept a clean sheet in six of their 12 games this season, which is better than all other Premier League teams.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

About 50 people hurt in stampede in South Korea

SEOUL: Dozens of people were injured in a stampede in Seoul as a huge crowd poured into a central district of the South Korean capital for Halloween festivities late on Saturday, according to a news agency.

29 Oct 2022
Sports

De Bruyne fires City info first place

LEICESTER, England: A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday and moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League.

29 Oct 2022
World

Britain denies Russian claim it blew up pipeline

Britain on Saturday denied Russian claims that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, calling them “false claims of an epic scale”.

29 Oct 2022