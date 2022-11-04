Atthaya climbing leaderboard in Japan

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand hits a tee shot during the first round of the LPGA Toto Japan Classic golf tournament in Otsu, Shiga prefecture on Thursday. (Photo: Jimi Press/AFP)

SHIGA, Japan: Momoko Ueda of Japan is alone in first place after the second round of her home LPGA Toto Japan Classic on Friday but world No.1 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand has climbed to just four shots off the pace.

Ueda, ranked 85th in the world, shot a three-under-par 69 to move to 10 under par at Seta Golf Course in western Shiga Prefecture, leading compatriots Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki by one stroke.

Japanese players made up six of the top seven on the leaderboard as the LPGA tour returns to the country for the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Atthaya moved four shots off the lead after shooting a five-under 67 to take her to six-under overall and leave her well placed in her search for a third LPGA title of a stunning debut year. She’s joined at six under by compatriot Pajaree Anannarukarn, who was three under on the day.

Nineteen-year-old Atthaya, who this week became the second-youngest world number one in women’s golf history after Lydia Ko of New Zealand, said she played “a lot better than yesterday” after carding seven birdies and two bogeys.

“I still think this course is pretty challenging for us — pretty narrow fairways and pretty slopey greens,” she said. “I think it depends on the day because today it’s been my day.”

Ueda had five birdies and two bogeys to break clear of the pack and upstage some bigger names in the field.

Further back, world number five Minjee Lee was in a tie for 24th, at three-under, after carding a second-round 69.

The Australian played with Japan’s Mao Saigo and American Yealimi Noh and said she was impressed by the atmosphere generated by the home fans.

“Because I was playing a little earlier today, I didn’t think there would be as big of a crowd,” said Lee.

“But I played with another Japanese player and an American and we still had a pretty nice following, which was really nice.”