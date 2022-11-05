Atthaya struggles at Japan tourney

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand lines up a putt during the third round of the LPGA Toto Japan Classic golf tournament in Otsu, Shiga prefecture on Saturday. (Photo: Jimi Press/AFP)

SHIGA, Japan: Momoko Ueda is hanging on to her one-shot lead heading into the final day of the LPGA Toto Japan Classic, as a challenge from new world number one Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand fades.

The Japanese veteran — ranked 85th in the world — carded a 68 to move to 14 under par and keep her nose in front of Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh at Seta Golf Course in western Shiga Prefecture.

Atthaya, who started the day four shots off the lead, had three bogeys and two birdies to drop back to 5-under, nine shots adrift of Ueda.

Atthaya is playing her first tournament since becoming the second-youngest world number one in women’s golf history this week, following a stunning debut year on the LPGA Tour.

While Atthaya appears to have fallen out of contention, compatriot Pajaree Anannarukarn, ranked 91st in the world, is still in the top 10 at 9 under par after a round of 3-under on Saturday.

Ueda, 36, hit seven birdies and three bogeys and kept her cool despite a furious charge up the leaderboard from Dryburgh.

“I tried to stay calm today even though I made a bogey, and tried not to regret it during the round,” said Ueda.

“I will try to be as steady as possible tomorrow — not too aggressive, not too conservative.”

Dryburgh, who is ranked 199th in the world, reeled off four birdies in a row and eight overall to go with her one bogey.

The 29-year-old said that “everything was working pretty well” for her as she looks to hunt down Ueda on the final day.

“Obviously the aim is to win, but anything that happens, just go with the flow,” she said.