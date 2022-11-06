Section
Sharks bite late, steal a point from hosts Chiang Rai
Sports

published : 6 Nov 2022 at 08:00

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Battle for ball: Chiang Rai's Sanukran Thinjom, right, is challenged by Chonburi's Noppanon Kachaplayuk.
Chonburi pulled off a rallying 1-1 draw in an exciting Thai League 1 tussle at Chiang Rai United on Saturday night.

Felipe Amorim broke the deadlock for the Beetles a few minutes before the break.

Phanuphong Phonsa ensured that the Sharks won't leave the northern town empty-handed as he grabbed the equaliser 10 minutes from time and assured Chonburi of a point.

Chonburi were the better team in the second half as they went all out in search of the leveller and dominated the midfield while the hosts busied themselves defending their slim advantage.

In an exciting encounter this evening, Ratchaburi would be endeavouring to improve their ranking in the league when they face Port at home.

Second-ranked Bangkok United look set to stay as the Angels are heavy favourites to defeat struggling Lamphun Warriors this evening.

Former champions Muang Thong United will also be hoping to continue their recovery when play at Khon Kaen United on Sunday.

