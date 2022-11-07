Late goal robs Kirins of win at Khon Kaen

Muang Thong's Sardor Mirzaev (right) vies with Khon Kaen United's Parndecha Ngernprasert during a Thai League 1 game.

Former champions Muang Thong United conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to let hosts Khon Kaen United off the hook in a 1-1 Thai League 1 draw on Sunday night.

The Kirins looked on course for their third straight win in the league after Ekanit Panya gave them the advantage in the 75th minute.

However, the home team were rewarded for their efforts early in injury time when Jung Han-Cheol levelled the score.

Also last night, Barros Tardeli struck twice in the second half to give hosts Nongbua Pitchaya a 3-1 victory over 10-man PT Prachuap.

Earlier on Saturday night, defending champions Buriram United widened the gap at the top to six points when they routed hosts Lampang 3-0.

The Thunder Castle were put on course by Suphanat Mueanta in the 38th minute before Lonsana Doumbouya (56 minutes) and Goran Causic (75) settled the matters in the second half.

Buriram coach Masatada Ishii said: "We were put on the back foot early in the game because Lampang looked dangerous on counter-attacks. We looked better after getting the first goal."

BG Pathum United, playing under the new coach Matt Smith, hammered Nakhon Ratchasima 4-0 with Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi bagging a brace.

At Thung Thalay Luang Stadium, 10-man Sukhothai picked up three points with a 1-0 home victory over Police Tero.